MOSCOW Russia called on Ukraine's interim government on Monday to hold a nationwide debate of the country's future structure after separatists in two eastern regions claimed victory in referendums on self-rule.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said "the Kiev authorities continue to display a criminal lack of readiness for dialogue with their own people" and urged the government to hold meetings with representatives of eastern and southern regions.

