LONDON The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday that its board had given "clear guidance" it would not approve new investments in Russia, traditionally its biggest recipient.

The EBRD said last week that it would consult all of its shareholders on the implications of the European Union's call for it and the European Investment Bank (EIB) to suspend new lending in Russia, a response to Moscow's support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

"A majority of the Board of Directors of the EBRD, including all EU member states and several non-EU shareholders, have given clear guidance to the EBRD management that, for the time being, they will be unable to approve new investment projects in the Russian Federation," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is likely to have a considerable impact in Russia. Last year the London-based EBRD lent Moscow 1.8 billion euros (1.46 billion pounds) while the EIB pledged more than 1 billion euros.

In the first six months of 2014, Russia accounted for 19 per cent of the bank's investments. During this period, investments in all the countries of operations were a record 3.6 billion euros, the statement added.

The EBRD said, however, that it would continue to manage its portfolio of existing projects in Russia and would maintain its physical presence there.

European Union leaders are now discussing how to ratchet up pressure on Russia, with the pro-Russian separatists widely blamed for the shooting down in Ukraine of a Malaysian airliner with 298 people on board.

But while many are in favour of tougher sanctions, France has said it will deliver a warship to Russia as planned despite U.S. and British protests.

The EBRD's board of directors represents all EBRD shareholders which consist of 64 member states, the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

