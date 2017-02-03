Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini spoke by telephone on Friday to discuss a surge in violence in Ukraine and agreed to meet at a forthcoming event, Russia's foreign ministry said.
The also discussed the situation in Libya and Syria, the ministry said in a statement.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.