DUSHANBE Russia expects from Ukraine full and timely repayment of a $3 billion Eurobond that comes due in December, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.

"Our position has not changed," Storchak told journalists.

He also said the Finance Ministry did not see a big chance that foreign financial markets would open for sovereign debt, including for Russia's, next year.

