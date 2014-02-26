MOSCOW Russia said on Wednesday that Ukrainian extremists are "imposing their will" and whipping up religious tension after the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich in Ukraine, where there are deep-seated rivalries between Orthodox Christian churches.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that priests and property of a church affiliated with the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church had faced threats, and warned the tension could cause "an even bigger schism in Ukrainian society".

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)