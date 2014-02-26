Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
MOSCOW Russia said on Wednesday that Ukrainian extremists are "imposing their will" and whipping up religious tension after the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich in Ukraine, where there are deep-seated rivalries between Orthodox Christian churches.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that priests and property of a church affiliated with the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church had faced threats, and warned the tension could cause "an even bigger schism in Ukrainian society".
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.