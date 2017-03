MOSCOW Russia said on Thursday that Ukraine's pro-Western interim government had stepped up its armed operation in the eastern part of the country and accused it of failing to implement measures aimed at ending the crisis.

"Kiev has not stopped but is increasing the punitive operation against its own people and is bombing cities in eastern Ukraine," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.

