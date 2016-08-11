MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the death of Russian servicemen in armed clashes on the border between Crimea and Ukraine over the weekend would have consequences.

The ministry said in a statement that attempts to destabilise the situation in Crimea would fail and urged other countries to put pressure on Ukraine to refrain from any dangerous steps.

Russia has previously said that one soldier and one FSB security service employee were killed in the clashes. Ukraine has denied they took place.

