Iran confirms new missile test, says did not violate nuclear deal
DUBAI Iran's defence minister said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, confirming earlier reports, Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the death of Russian servicemen in armed clashes on the border between Crimea and Ukraine over the weekend would have consequences.
The ministry said in a statement that attempts to destabilise the situation in Crimea would fail and urged other countries to put pressure on Ukraine to refrain from any dangerous steps.
Russia has previously said that one soldier and one FSB security service employee were killed in the clashes. Ukraine has denied they took place.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
DUBAI Iran's defence minister said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, confirming earlier reports, Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
KABUL The Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of the country, a U.S. watchdog agency reported on Wednesday, after security forces retreated from many strongholds last year.
BAKU Azerbaijan's security forces killed four members of a group that had been planning to carry out terror acts in the country, the state security service said on Wednesday.