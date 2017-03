PARIS Russian President Vladimir Putin will join Western leaders at a ceremony in France next month to mark the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings in World War Two, the Russian ambassador to Paris said on Thursday.

The event in Normandy on June 6 will offer a first chance for Putin to meet Western leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, since the Ukrainian crisis erupted in February with the toppling of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich in Kiev.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Mark Trevelyan)