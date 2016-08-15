MOSCOW Russia is ready to provide the West with more evidence about armed Ukrainian incursions into the contested peninsula of Crimea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Russia accused Ukraine last week of planning terrorist attacks in Crimea to provoke a new conflict over the region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine flatly denied that.

Lavrov said in televised comments on Monday after talks with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier that Moscow could supply more evidence of what it has said was a long-planned Ukrainian plot to destabilise Crimea.

But in more conciliatory comments, Lavrov said he did not think anyone was interested in cutting diplomatic ties between Russia and Ukraine yet.

Steinmeier said all sides should refrain from doing anything that would escalate the already tense situation.

