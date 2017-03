DONETSK Ukraine One of the leaders of eastern Ukraine's separatist rebellion said on Monday that joining the Russian Federation would probably be an appropriate step following a weekend referendum on self-rule.

Separatist leaders said they had received over 80 percent support for self-rule in a referendum on Sunday that was denounced by Kiev as bogus.

"Joining the Russian Federation would probably be an appropriate step," Roman Lyagin, head of the electoral commission, told a news conference in Donetsk.

(writing by Ralph Boulton, reporting by Matt Robinson)