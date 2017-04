MOSCOW Russia does not rule out phone contacts in the so-called "Normandy format" on the Ukraine crisis before the end of 2015, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

The "Normandy format" includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

"We do not rule out that telephone contacts of the leaders of the Normandy quartet may take place before the New Year," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)