MOSCOW Russia needs more information and additional analysis, the Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday, after pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine snubbed President Vladimir Putin and said they would go ahead with a secession referendum planned for Sunday.

"Kiev first stated that it was not going to wind down its punitive action," Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the Ukrainian government's security operation to quell the separatist unrest. "Then came the statement that the referendum will not be put off."

"There is little information for now, we need additional analysis."

(Reporting by Darya Krosunskaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Nigel Stephenson)