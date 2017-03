MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it would be "unusual" to hold a presidential election in Ukraine while the government was deploying the army against some of its people.

Speaking in Vienna after a Council of Europe meeting, Lavrov said holding a new round of international talks in Geneva on easing tension in Ukraine would be like "going round in circles" and progress would be possible at talks only if representatives of Russian-speaking areas of the country were involved.

Ukraine is due to hold an election on May 25.

