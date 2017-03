MOSCOW Russia's top lawmaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Thursday Ukraine risked causing a political split in the country if Kiev did not stop using its armed forces against the people.

"If Ukraine falls apart, Kiev and its Western patrons will bear full and complete responsibility for that," Matviyenko, who is the chair of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, was also quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove)