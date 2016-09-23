Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann

MOSCOW A meeting between Russia and Ukraine's finance ministers on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund annual meeting in Washington next month is still being negotiated, Russia Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Friday.

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble is brokering a meeting between Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksandr Danylyuk to discuss a lawsuit Russia has filed against Ukraine over a $3 billion Eurobond.

"If they manage to organise it, we will meet," Storchak told Reuters on the sidelines of the Moscow Finance Forum.

