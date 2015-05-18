MOSCOW The Kremlin reiterated on Monday that there were no regular Russian troops fighting in east Ukraine, a day after Kiev said it had captured two Russian servicemen there.

Ukraine and NATO accuse Moscow of supporting pro-Russian separatists with troops and military supplies, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Asked to comment on the detention of the two Russian servicemen, reported by Ukraine's military on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "I cannot confirm that. We (the presidential administration) are not the right place to address such questions."

"Both we and the defence ministry have said multiple times that there are no Russian servicemen in Donbass," he told reporters, referring to a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)