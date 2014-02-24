MOSCOW Russia's senior general and the top NATO military commander spoke by telephone on Monday and expressed concern over the upheaval in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

"The two sides expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine," Interfax quoted the ministry as saying after the conversation between U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces.

