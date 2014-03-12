MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter whose country chairs the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Kremlin said.

Putin and Burkhalter "discussed the capabilities of the OSCE in the context of fostering a resolution of the crisis," the Kremlin statement said. It gave no details and said nothing about any agreement.

Talk of a mediation role for the OSCE has come to little. Burkhalter said on Tuesday the group would not send a mission to monitor a referendum in Crimea over whether the Ukrainian region should join Russia, warning the plebiscite would be illegal.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)