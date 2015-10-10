Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
MOSCOW Russia said on Saturday it wanted to see a bigger European monitoring mission in Ukraine to help oversee withdrawal of mortars, tanks and light artillery under recent agreements.
Russia's backing for an expanded Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) mission may be a further sign it wanted to see the peace process succeed, an outcome that could eventually lead to Western sanctions against Russia being eased.
"Russia is in favour of increasing the number of observers to the maximum permitted 1000," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said, adding that the mission presently has 543 staff.
"This is especially current in view of the new tasks of fulfilling the agreements of Sept. 29 on withdrawing mortars, tanks and light artillery."
The ministry made the statement ahead of Moscow talks on Monday between Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier.
The OSCE mission in Ukraine operates mostly in two rebel-controlled regions in the east where, under February's Minsk peace agreements, it is responsible for monitoring a ceasefire between separatist and Ukrainian government forces.
Since the February deal the OSCE has reported numerous ceasefire violations by both sides, as well as evidence they had reneged on previous promises to withdraw weapons, illustrating the difficulties of monitoring the ceasefire.
However, since a new ceasefire came into force on Sept. 1 there has been a marked reduction in violations and new agreements to reduce tensions.
(Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Ralph Boulton)
