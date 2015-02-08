SOCHI, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he planned to meet the leaders of Germany, France and Ukraine in Minsk on Wednesday if the sides moved closer to an agreement on implementing an unravelling 2014 peace deal for east Ukraine.

"Conversation with colleagues from Kiev, Berlin and Paris has just ended. We have agreed to try to organise a meeting of this same format in Minsk," Putin said during a meeting with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi.

"We will aim (to meet on) Wednesday if by then we have managed to agree our positions, which we have been discussing very intensively in recent days," Putin added.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)