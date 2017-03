Russian President Vladimir Putin cups his ear to listen to a question as he departs after a summit on the Ukraine crisis at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

MOSCOW Russia's President Vladimir Putin had promised to use his influence in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region to ensure progress in the Ukraine conflict's Minsk peace process, The Kremlin's spokesman said on Saturday according to Interfax.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, added that the terms of the Minsk agreements could be extended into next year but that they couldn't be extended for ever.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)