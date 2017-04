Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the 7th annual VTB Capital ''Russia Calling!'' Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was no alternative to the Minsk peace deal for eastern Ukraine.

"I have already said, and want to say one more time, there is no alternative to the Minsk agreement," Putin said at an investor conference in Moscow.

