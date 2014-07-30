Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
MOSCOW The Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday it was ready to provide banks hit by Western sanctions with liquidity through existing instruments if they face additional risks.
"If additional risk factors emerge, the Central Bank is ready to provide liquidity through existing instruments," the Central Bank told Reuters in response to a request for comment.
The bank added that banks hit by Western sanctions, which include Russia's second-largest bank VTB (VTBR.MM), can cope with any problems on their own and have sufficient capital.
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.