North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
MOSCOW Russia is working on possible additional retaliatory measures in case Western nations impose new sanctions, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Various options are being worked out. We have repeatedly said that Russia is not an advocate of the sanctions rhetoric and did not initiate it. But in the event that our partners continue the unconstructive and even destructive practices, additional measures are being worked out," Peskov said.
He said the scope of further Russia sanctions would depend on the type of measures that Western nations may adopt in the future.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that his 60 days in office have been a successful keeping of his campaign promises as he attempted to turn the page from a variety of controversies that have bedeviled his White House tenure.