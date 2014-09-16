Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Western sanctions on Russian companies, officials and banks are counterproductive and do not solve political problems, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to sanctions we consider them meaningless, counterproductive ... measures that do not solve political problems," he told a foreign business conference.

He also said the government would support the Russian economy and keep it open to foreign investors. Western nations have put key Russian industries under sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine's crisis.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)