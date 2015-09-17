Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east - USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
MOSCOW Russia will analyse the possible consequences of new sanctions introduced by Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Thursday.
Ukraine extended or applied sanctions on over 400 individuals and 90 legal entities on Wednesday in response to a decision by separatist rebels to set the date for "illegal elections."
WASHINGTON Satellite imagery of North Korea's main nuclear test site taken over the weekend indicates that Pyongyang could be in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. think tank reported on Tuesday.