Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda (Nadia) Savchenko looks out from a defendant's cage during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW A Moscow court extended on Tuesday the detention of Nadezhda Savchenko, a Ukrainian army pilot being held on charges of aiding the killing of two Russian journalists in east Ukraine last year.

The Basmanny district ruled that Savchenko, 33, should be kept in detention until May 13.

Savchenko has been on hunger strike since Dec. 13 to protest what her lawyers call absurd and politically-motivated charges.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which answers to President Vladimir Putin, says Savchenko provided the coordinates for a mortar attack that killed the two journalists.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)