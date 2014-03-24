BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
MOSCOW The CEO of Russia's largest bank Sberbank (SBER.MM) said on Monday that the country is at risk of recession and if capital outflows increase to $100 billion, growth will likely hit zero.
German Gref, however, said that Sberbank is not reviewing its business plan in the light of the risk of recession. Gref cited figures showing capital outflow was $35 billion in the first two months of this year.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.