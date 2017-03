MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. and German counterparts on Monday that the government in Kiev must refrain from violence and abide by its obligations under an agreement reached last week aimed at cooling tensions in Ukraine.

In a telephone call, Lavrov urged U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to "influence Kiev, not let hotheads there provoke a bloody conflict, and impel the current Ukrainian leadership to fulfil its obligations unflaggingly," the Russian foreign ministry said.

