MOSCOW Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied that Russia wants to take over more Ukrainian territory but repeated a call for the former Soviet republic's regions to have strong powers, Russian media reported on Friday.

"We cannot have such a desire. It contradicts the core interests of the Russia Federation. We want Ukraine to be whole within its current borders, but whole with full respect for the regions," state-run news agency RIA quoted Lavrov as saying.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)