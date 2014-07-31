Russia said on Thursday it had stopped imports of Ukrainian juice, Moscow's latest trade ban following new Western sanctions over Ukraine.
The move came a day after Moscow banned imports of fruit and vegetables from Poland. Russia is also considering restrictions on all or some fruit imports from the European Union.
Below is a list of major food imports banned by Russia since the start of 2014:
- AUSTRALIA: beef imports banned in late March;
- LATVIA: pork imports stopped in May;
- LITHUANIA: pork imports suspended in late January;
- MOLDOVA: fruit imports starting from July 21, meat imports were limited in early July;
- POLAND: most of fruit and vegetable imports starting from Aug. 1;
- UKRAINE: dairy supplies starting from July 28 and juice supplies from July 29.
(Compiled by Polina Devitt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)