MOSCOW Russia has called an emergency meeting of the United Nations' Security Council over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, ITAR-TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

"We are calling an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine," TASS quoted Russian U.N. ambassador Vitaly Churkin as saying. He added that Russia hoped the meeting would take place later on Tuesday.

The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday that 117,000 people were displaced inside Ukraine, where government forces are fighting pro-Russian rebels in the east.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)