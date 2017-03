MOSCOW Russia said that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry proposed cooperation with Moscow to resolve the Ukraine crisis during a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday.

Lavrov underscored the need to ensure implementation of a European Union-brokered peace deal that Viktor Yanukovich signed last week before fleeing the Ukrainian capital, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Yanukovich claims he remains president.

