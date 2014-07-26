MOSCOW Russia said on Saturday that the United States bore some responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine though its backing for the Kiev government.

"The United States continues to push Kiev into the forceful repression of (Ukraine's) Russian-speaking population's discontent. There is one conclusion - the Obama administration has some responsibility both for the internal conflict in Ukraine and its severe consequences," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It was responding to the White House's accusation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "culpable" in the downing of a Malaysian plane over a pro-Moscow rebel-controlled war zone in Ukraine.

