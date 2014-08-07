MOSCOW Russian bans on various food imports from the United States and the European Union will have no impact on the country's massive grains exports, agriculture minister Nikolai Fyodorov said on Thursday.

U.S. wheat eased for the first time in seven sessions on Thursday as the market took a breather after climbing to its highest in more than a month in the last session on concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Black Sea region.

Russia's grain exports are expected to reach 25 million tonnes in 2014/15 marketing year, which started on July 1, Fyodorov told reported in Moscow on Thursday.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat supplied via the Black Sea, exported 25.4 million tonnes of grains in 2013/14.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt)