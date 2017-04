Prosecutor-General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin speaks during a news conference on the arrest of Hennadiy Korban in Kiev, Ukraine, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV Senior Ukrainian prosecutor and anti-corruption campaigner Davit Sakvarelidze has been fired by General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin, Shokin's deputy Vladyslav Kutsenko said on Tuesday.

Sakvarelidze, one of several foreign-born experts brought in to assist Ukraine with its Western-backed reform drive, has been an outspoken critic of the prosecutor's office.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)