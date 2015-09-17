Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east - USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has ordered the security council to remove three BBC journalists from a new sanctions list, presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said in a post on Twitter.
"Freedom of the press is of absolute value to me," Tsegolko quoted Poroshenko as saying in the post.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)
WASHINGTON Satellite imagery of North Korea's main nuclear test site taken over the weekend indicates that Pyongyang could be in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. think tank reported on Tuesday.