BERLIN Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis will have only a limited impact on Germany's economy, BDI industry association chief Ulrich Grillo said on Thursday.

The volume of goods sold to Russia had shrunk this year, he said, adding, however that only 3 percent of German exports went there. "That means overall the economy will suffer only in a limited way," said Grillo at an economic conference.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)