LONDON Russia may have to face stronger European Union sanctions after the downing of a Malaysian jet that killed 298 people, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Monday.

"We do believe there is a case to move to what is called, in the jargon, 'tier three sanctions'... They do involve a wider range of individuals, of assets and of sectors," Clegg told reporters.

Britain said that it had agreed with Germany and France that the European Union should be ready to impose further sanctions on Russia when European foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday.

"I think there is now a change of mood ... even in those member states that previously were much more reticent," Clegg said.

