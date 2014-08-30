HELSINKI Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said European Union leaders would not decide on new sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis at an EU summit in Brussels on Saturday.

"It is clear we will discuss new sanctions as the situation has changed in the last few days ... but we will not decide on any new sanctions today," Stubb said in an interview with YLE public radio.

"If Russia continues with its destablising efforts (in eastern Ukraine), I think it is right that sanctions will be toughened, but I hope that will not happen.

"There are countries that want to toughen sanctions right away, and countries that want a more calm approach," he added.

The EU and the United States announced sanctions against Russia at the end of July, targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors. Previously the EU had imposed sanctions only against certain individuals and organisations accused of direct involvement in threatening Ukraine.

Stubb said he considered it clear the Brussels summit would name Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini as the EU's foreign policy chief, while the race for European Council president was neck and neck between Polish premier Donald Tusk and Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

