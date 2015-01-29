SLAVKOV, Czech Republic Stricter sanctions on Russia cannot replace a peace plan for the Ukraine crisis and are an emergency solution at best, Austria's Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Thursday.

"We are of the opinion that the peace plan in Ukraine must be carried out," he said after meeting with his Czech and Slovak counterparts. "Sanctions and toughening sanctions are only, at best, emergency solutions but can never replace a peace plan."

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the three countries would coordinate views on sanctions before a European Union leaders' meeting.

EU foreign ministers are expected to ask the executive European Commission on Thursday to prepare a new round of sanctions to punish Moscow for its role in eastern Ukraine, however officials said the measures may not be adopted by EU leaders until March.

