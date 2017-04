MOSCOW Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday he hoped Western sanctions on Moscow could soon be lifted following a ceasefire agreement reached in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

"I am deeply convinced that there are opportunities to remove these problems. I think all sides, especially businesses, are tired of this (sanctions) regime," Ulyukayev was quoted as telling reporters.

