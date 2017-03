KIEV The Ukrainian parliament approved a law on Thursday to impose sanctions on Russian companies and individuals supporting and financing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said last week that the sanctions could be imposed against 172 citizens of Russia and other countries and 65 Russian companies "for financing terrorism".

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by John Stonestreet)