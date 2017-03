MOSCOW An aide to President Vladimir Putin scoffed at Western sanctions against Russian officials over Moscow's takeover of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying on Tuesday they provoked only "irony and sarcasm."

"We are fed up with these sanctions, they provoke only feelings of irony and sarcasm," Yuri Ushakov, Putin's senior foreign policy advisor, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

