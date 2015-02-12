BRUSSELS The European Union will add on Monday 19 new names of Russians and Ukrainians to its list of people under an EU asset freeze and travel ban for their roles in the war in Ukraine despite the peace accord signed in Minsk on Wednesday, EU diplomats said.

"I can confirm that on Monday we will publish the list regardless of the Minsk accord," one diplomat said. A second diplomat confirmed that.

EU foreign ministers adopted last Monday asset freezes and visa bans on 14 Ukrainian separatists and five Russians as well as nine organisations, but said they would not take effect until Feb. 16, pending negotiations with Moscow. The identities have not been published yet.

