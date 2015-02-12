BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said EU leaders who met at a summit on Thursday were ready to take further measures against Russia such as economic sanctions if necessary to pressure Moscow to keep a peace in Ukraine.

Speaking at a Brussels news conference after the German and French leaders struck a peace accord with Russia in Minsk, Tusk said the EU summit did not discuss new sanctions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, said the leaders asked officials to study possible further measures to take if needed.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Adrian Croft)