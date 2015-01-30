MOSCOW Nadezhda Savchenko, a Ukrainian army pilot under arrest in Moscow, said through her lawyers on Friday that Russia had opened a fresh case against her alleging that she had illegally crossed the border from Ukraine.

Savchenko, considered a national hero in Ukraine, is accused in Russia of providing coordinates for a mortar attack in east Ukraine in which two Russian journalists were killed last summer. Her lawyers say she is not guilty.

The 33-year-old was captured by pro-Russian rebels while fighting in a volunteer pro-government battalion in east Ukraine in June. Her lawyers say the rebels handed her over to Russian security services on the border, although Russia has said she crossed of her own free will, as a refugee.

On Friday, defence lawyer Mark Feigin tweeted what he said was a handwritten note that Savchenko passed on to her defence team during a meeting, in which she says she has been informed of the fresh probe.

The new charges carry a term of maximum six years in jail.

The Ukrainian government says Savchenko was kidnapped and is a political prisoner, and Washington considers her a hostage. She has been on hunger strike since Dec. 13 and Feigin last week warned her health was deteriorating.

On Thursday, Savchenko was transported from one Moscow jail to the medical ward of another, Matrosskaya Tishina ("Sailor's Silence"), because of weight loss, the lawyers said.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch who fell out with President Vladimir Putin, was once held in Matrosskaya Tishina. Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who revealed official corruption, died there in 2009.

Human rights groups say he was denied proper medical treatment and beaten to death. Putin has dismissed allegations of torture or foul play and said last year that Magnitsky died of heart failure.

