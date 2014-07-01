BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday his country would not hesitate to back economic sanctions against Russia, despite the impact on the German economy, if it continues to break international law in Ukraine.

Schaeuble told foreign correspondents that sanctions would probably harm German business interests, but added: "That will not prevent us from doing what we have to do."

Reiterating his concerns about excess central bank liquidity in global financial markets, the German minister said it was up to Europe's politicians rather than the European Central Bank to tackle the region's economic troubles.

