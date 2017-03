Poland's newly elected Speaker of Parliament Grzegorz Schetyna delivers a speech after being elected by Members of Parliament in Warsaw July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski

WARSAW European Union should impose further sanctions on Russia, Polish foreign minister Grzegorz Schetyna said on Thursday.

"There are sanctions (already). There should be further ones," Schetyna told state broadcaster TVP Info, ahead of a Thursday meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Russia has to draw conclusions, it has to realise that it faces united, unanimous stance of the whole world ..." Schetyna added.

