DONETSK, Ukraine Pro-Russian militants have seized a second building in the eastern city of Slaviansk, which houses the local headquarters of the state security service, police said on Saturday.

At least 20 armed militants took over the city's police headquarters earlier.

"The same group has seized the building of the SBU (security service) in Slaviansk," Donetsk regional police said in a statement.

